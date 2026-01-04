15-20 terrorists retreat after attempt to storm Jaday Wali check post foiled

TAUNSA SHARIF: An attack by “Khawarji” terrorists at the Jaday Wali check post in Taunsa Sharif on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border was foiled following a heavy retaliatory fire by the police, ARY News reported, citing police sources. The attackers eventually retreated and fled the area.

According to police, a group of 15 to 20 terrorists launched a coordinated assault on the border post, attacking in small groups from all four sides.

The attackers used rocket launchers and heavy ammunition during the encounter.

Police officials credited thermal imaging cameras for the timely detection of the terrorists, which allowed for a swift and successful defensive action.

Personnel at the post immediately responded with machine-gun fire and mortars. Due to this prompt and effective retaliation, the attackers were unable to reach the perimeter of the check post.

Under intense pressure from the police, the terrorists backtracked and fled the scene.

Earlier, three on-duty traffic policemen were martyred in a shooting by unidentified motorcycle-riding militants in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The attack took place near Bannu-Dera Road, close to Sarai Naurang in Lakki Marwat.

According to DPO Lakki Marwat, Nazir Khan, the officers were performing traffic duties near Pardal Begokhel when the militants opened fire, resulting in the immediate deaths of all three personnel.

The deceased officers have been identified as Traffic Police In-Charge Jalala Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah.

They were transferred to Naurang Hospital, and following the incident, a large contingent of police launched a search operation in the area.

Last month, six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces following an attack in the Takhti Khail area, within the jurisdiction of the Saraye Norang Police Station in Lakki Marwat.

According to Ishaq Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bannu Hospital, one individual was killed in the attack, while 19 others sustained injuries.

The injured include three police personnel, five children, and one woman, the police stated.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan confirmed that six terrorists were killed during the successful retaliatory action.

He further noted that the operation is ongoing, with both Bannu and Lakki Marwat police forces participating in the clearance efforts.