15 died, 10 injured in torrential rainfall in Balochistan: PDMA

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan revealed on Friday that 15 people died while 10 were during the recent torrential rains in the province, ARY News reported.

In a report, the PDMA said that the casualties were reported since April 12 as the heavy rainfall also damaged the infrastructure. It added that the rain wreaked havoc in 11 districts of the province.

The PDMA maintained that 12 roads and two bridges have been damaged in different districts. The report read that 220 houses were damaged, out of which 60 were completely destroyed and 160 partially affected.

“Necessary relief materials have been provided to 16 districts,” the PDMA said. The report added that a survey is being conducted to ascertain the actual number of property losses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan submerging the port city of Gwadar.

Hundreds of villages have been drowned, link roads and bridges were damaged by water after heavy rainfall on Pak-Iran coastal belt.

Sporadic spells of heavy rainfall lashed border town of Chaman and adjoining areas. Additionally, a great deal of mud dwellings have been destroyed by flash floods brought on by persistent rain on the nearby slopes.

The disruption of a railway track resulted in the suspension of train services between Quetta and Chaman. Train service between Sibi and Harnai has been interrupted due to damage to another track at the Spintangi area in the Sibi-Harnai segment.