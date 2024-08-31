web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

15 Islamic State operatives dead in Iraq raid: US CENTCOM

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday its forces conducted a partnered raid with the Iraqi Security Forces in western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives.

“The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive “suicide” belts,” CENTCOM said. It also added that there were no indication of civilian casualties in the raid.

Seven American troops were injured in the joint raid, the Associated Press reported later citing the U.S. military.

Five were wounded in the operation while two others were hurt in falls, a U.S. military official told the AP. “All personnel are in stable condition,” the official said.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the injury toll.

At least five U.S. personnel were injured in an attack earlier this month against a military base in Iraq.

Later, Iraq’s foreign ministry said that an announcement on an end date for the U.S.-led coalition’s mission had been postponed due to the “latest developments”, without identifying the developments.

Reuters reported in March that talks between the U.S. and Iraq on ending the U.S.-led military coalition in the country may not be concluded until after U.S. presidential elections in November.

A rare ally of both the U.S. and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.