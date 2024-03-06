15-member KP cabinet announced

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced its 15-member cabinet after getting a nod from PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The recently elected CM of KP, Amin Gandapur, and founder of PTI held a crucial meeting on Tuesday to finalize the names of the politicians for the provincial cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers include Arshad Ayub, Shakeel Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah, Mohammad Sajjad, Meena Khan and Fazal Shakur.

خیبرپختونخوا کابینہ تشکیل,سمری جاری صوبائی کابینہ 15 وزراء پر مشتمل ہے، دستاویز کابینہ میں ارشد ایوب، شکیل احمد، فضل حکیم خان اور محمد عدنان قادری شامل دستاویز عاقب اللہ، محمد سجاد، مینا خان، فضل شکور بھی صوبائی کابینہ کا حصہ ہیں، دستاویز نذیر احمد عباسی، پختون یار، آفتاب… pic.twitter.com/n9Wijn1wPd — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) March 6, 2024

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaliqur Rehman and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Turkai and Mohammad Zahir Shah Toro are also part of the 15-member cabinet.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members will take oath today evening at 6:30 pm at Governor House.

According to the sources, the Governor House administration has sent invitations to the guests to attend the oath taking ceremony of cabinet members.