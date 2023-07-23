15 prisoners escape from Sindh jail after breaking roof

LARKANA: 15 prisoners have escaped from a judicial sub-jail in Sindh’s Qambar city after breaking the roof of the building, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The jail administration said in a statement that the prisoners who escaped from the jail include drug peddlers, thieves and murder suspects.

Following the incident, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Toheed Rehman and Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Ijaz inspected the sub-jail.

SSP Toheed Rehman said that the inmates escaped from the jail due to negligence of the jail administration. He added that steps were taken to arrest the absconding inmates again.

Earlier in June, several inmates had escaped the prison in Balochistan’s Chaman after overpowering guards when they were allowed out of cells for Fajr prayers.

The incident unfolded as the inmates of barrack no 4 were being led out for prayers. Seizing a moment of opportunity, the prisoners launched a sudden and coordinated attack on the prison guards, overpowering them and taking control of the situation.

Sources within the prison reported that many of the prisoners involved in serious criminal cases, including murder and other heinous crimes, had been housed in barrack no 4.

The prison authorities revealed that one inmate was killed in the ensuing retaliatory gunfire by the police. Two others sustained injuries during the clash and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive search operation was launched in the vicinity of the prison to apprehend the escaped prisoners.