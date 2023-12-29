15-year-old surfer mauled to death by shark

A 15-year-old surfer, named Khai Cowley, was mauled to death by a shark in front of his father at a remote beach on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula.

According to reports, the shark attack happened near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park when the victim was surfing with his father at approximately 1:30 pm.

Khai Cowley, who has since been described by loved ones as a “talented” surfer, was pulled out from the water after his leg had been bitten off by what was believed to be a great white shark.

The surfer’s father helplessly watched the shark savagely attacking his son. This was the fifth shark attack in south Australia in 2023.

Local surfer Tim Philip did everything he could to help, standing on a cliff face when he saw the teenager in trouble.

“I started moving down toward the beach and I could see the dad on the rocks sort of yelling and his son swimming towards him,” local surfer Tim Philip told Australian news outlet.

He grabbed a stranger’s board and paddled out to Khai, who was unconscious.

He had to let go when the shark, suspected to be a great white, began circling him. “Probably, I’d say (it was) four metres (13 feet long) … a pretty big shark,” Philip said.

“Then it started to head back out to sea. I was in waist-deep water and just made the decision to run back … chest-deep at this point, grab him and managed to drag him back to shore, back to the people on the beach,” he said.

Paramedics rushed to treat Cowley’s injuries, but were ultimately unable to save him.

Khai Cowley was on a family holiday when the tragedy unfolded.

Friends of the keen surfer have posted tributes on social media, with one writing that the young teenager had “so much potential”. “He will hold a place in everyone’s heart,” the family friend wrote.

Khai’s auntie Lauryn Barley, who has set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs, said the young teen had the “most beautiful soul (and was) taken from us too soon”.

Surfing South Australia also posted a tribute online, describing Khai as a “happy, kind and respectful kid” who was “very much loved by his surfing peers”.

“After the devastating news that one of our Grom surfers, Khai, was involved in a fatal incident at Ethel Beach on December 28th we have been keeping Khai’s family and friends in our thoughts,” it said.