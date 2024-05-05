33.9 C
1500 Prize Bond 2024: Check draw date and details here

Prize Bonds are considered one of the secure investment options in Pakistan, offering the chance to win substantial prizes while preserving the principal amount.

Meanwhile, the odds of winning are low, and the allure of potentially significant rewards attracts numerous participants.

The Prize Bonds are effectively government-backed lotteries and are managed by the National Savings Division, which is another reason for their popularity.

1500 Prize Bond 2024

The Lucky Draw No. 98 for the Rs1500 prize bond will be held on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in Karachi and the winners of the bond will be announced.

Rs1500 Bond Prize amount
1st Winner Rs3,000,000
2nd Winner Rs1,000,000
3rd Winner Rs18,500

 

Despite the slim chances, many Pakistanis continue to invest in these bonds in hopes of securing substantial cash prizes.

The Prize Bonds don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

In Pakistan, Prize Bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

Last month, the Hyderabad office of the National Savings Division conducted the lucky draw for a Prize Bond of Rs750, Draw No. 98, on April 15, 2024.

Winners:

  • First Prize Winner: 900286
  • Second Prize Winners: 134647, 197462, 314256

Winning Amounts:

  • First Prize: Rs. 1,500,000
  • Second Prize: Rs. 500,000
  • Third Prize: Rs. 9,300
