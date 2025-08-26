150,000 relocated to safety amid Sutlej River floods

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 150,000 people have been relocated to safer areas in Punjab’s flood-prone districts after early warnings from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) about rising water levels in the Sutlej River, officials said on Tuesday

Acting on the NDMA’s advance alerts, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) launched large-scale evacuation operations, deploying emergency response teams and placing all relevant departments on high alert to protect lives and property.

According to NDMA data, evacuations include 89,868 people from Bahawalnagar, 14,140 from Kasur, 2,063 from Okara, 873 from Pakpattan, 361 from Bahawalpur, and 165 from Vehari. The authority added that around 40,000 residents had already moved to safer locations soon after initial warnings.

The NDMA has directed institutions and emergency services to remain on high alert and urged citizens to stay away from rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety guidelines disseminated via TV, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.