1500th Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated across Pakistan today (Saturday) with deep religious reverence, devotion, and solemnity.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, marking the sacred birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special prayers were offered after Fajr for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan. The day has been declared a public holiday nationwide.

Across the country, streets, roads, mosques, homes, and buildings have been beautifully decorated with colorful lights, banners, and flags to mark the blessed occasion.

Milad processions are being held in cities and towns, where religious scholars are highlighting the various aspects of the life, character, and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam), calling on Muslims to follow his Sunnah and uphold values of justice, mercy, compassion, and peace.

Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organized in all small and major cities to highlight the life and teachings of the last prophet.

President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion, urging all citizens to align their personal and collective lives with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message on the auspicious day, he said, “Besides this 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the joy of completing the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings us the message that we should implement the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood and peace in our social, political and cultural structures.”

He said, “Moreover, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also declared this year as a commemorative year on the completion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), uniting the entire nation around this message of compassion.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH–Life of the Prophet), emphasizing unity, justice, compassion, and peace.

In his heartfelt message on the occasion, the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Prophet (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in the sacred land of Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.