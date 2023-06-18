33.9 C
158 cattle die in heavy rainfall, thunderbolt incidents in Thar

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

THARPARKAR: Around 158 cattle were killed in heavy rainfall and the incidents of thunderbolt in Sindh’s Tharparkar district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

District Veterinary Officer Dr. Dodo Chandio shared that goats and sheep were died in heavy rainfall and thunder strikes in Mithi, Islamkot, Chhachhro, Deeplo and Kaloi areas. He said that veterinary teams working to treat ailing animals.

Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy lashed southeastern districts of Sindh with heavy to very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours with Tharparker district received maximum rain.

Although no losses of human lives reported in Sindh’s cyclone affected areas, several animals died in rainfall and thunderstorms generated by the cyclone.

According to the weather department, in Thar district, Nangarparkar received maximum rainfall of 269mm, Mithi 196mm, Deeplo 175mm, Islamkot 143mm, Kaloi 80mm, Chhachhro 44mm, Chhore 28.5mm and Dalhi 25mm rainfall.

Livestock and cattle farming is the sole source of income for the residents of Thar — the backward desert district of Sindh.

Spread over an area of 19,623 square kilometres, Thar desert is home to about 1.6 million people and the number of livestock here is estimated to above six million.

