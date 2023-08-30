16-member national health, population advisory committee formed

ISLAMABAD: A 16-member National Health and Population Advisory Committee has been constituted to deal with health and population-related technical matters and reforms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Health and Population Advisory Committee – constituted on the directions of Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan – will be chaired by Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta.

The committee comprises Dr Amjad Saqib, Dr Kaleemullah Thaheem, Dr Waqar Ajmal, Professor Shamsullah Bazai, Dr Arshad Rehan, Professor Dr Masud Sadiq, Dr Rana Jawad Asghar, Dr Juman Bahoto, Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, Professor Dr Hameedullah, Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, Dr Malik Mohammad Safi, Dr Yasmin Qazi, Dr Nabila Ali and Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force on Health – formed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure – has been dissolved.

The committee will review the current health and population policies, strategies and health systems while considering global, regional and national priorities, to identify gaps and challenges at national level and make recommendations for strategic and programmatic reforms in the health sector.

The committee will also apprise the health ministry of the current international health regulation status and capacities to propose reforms at the strategic level to ensure effective response during health emergencies and pandemics.

It will also assess universal health coverage and well-being status in Pakistan with a focus on reproductive, maternal and child health, nutrition, infectious diseases, including polio and vaccine preventable and non-communicable diseases, especially in rural areas, and recommend improvements.

The members will also play their role in efficient funding for federal health institutions. They will deliberate on health systems, requirements, but not limited to medical, dental, nursing and ancillary healthcare in Pakistan and make recommendations specially to ensure adequate availability of healthcare personnel and infrastructure.