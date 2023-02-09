16-year-old girl allegedly raped in Lahore’s Ghaziabad

LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The parents of the victim after reporting the incident met Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry.

The SSP assured the victim’s parents of providing all the possible legal and moral support and guidance. He said that the culprits will be brought to justice.

Yesterday, the alleged murderer and rapist of an eight-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area was arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Rehman who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl in the vicinity of Karachi’s Quaidabad police station after which a special team was assigned to investigate the incident.

On the information provided by the accused’s accomplice, a Karachi police team left for KP to arrest the culprit. After two and half months, the police arrested the accused from the Oghi Hazara district of Mansehra today.

