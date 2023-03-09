16-year-old girl ‘pushed to death’ by four boys

A shocking incident comes to light in which a 16-year-old girl was pushed to death from the rooftop of a four-storey apartment allegedly by four youths in India’s Jharkhand state.

The mother of the victim has filed an First Information Report (FIR) against four suspected youths including two named accused living in the same apartment.

The mother of the victim stated in the FIR that one boy of the apartment, who was senior to her daughter, was often seen talking to her.

“I had scolded my daughter and warned her not to interact with him,” she said.

“On the basis of the FIR, two youths have been detained for interrogation on Wednesday night,” said Deputy Superintendent of Indian Police Amar Kumar Pandey, who is supervising the case.

A chair was also found on the rooftop. Who brought the chair there and how many people were present on the rooftop is being investigated. Meanwhile, the finger prints are also being collected from different spots including the lift of the apartment through which the girl had gone to rooftop.

