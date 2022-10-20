16-year-old girl tries to sell blood to buy smartphone

The smartphone craze went to a new height as a 16-year-old girl in India tried to sell her blood to buy a smartphone in West Bengal.

As per details, the young girl ordered a smartphone online worth Rs25,000 (9000 INR) in the Indian state of west Bengal. The girl later tried to sell her blood to pay the amount for the smartphone after failing to arrange its cost.

The teenage girl told her parents that she is going to attend tuition but she went to the bus stand instead.

The shocking news was revealed when the young girl approached the district hospital and asked the blood bank administration to take her blood in exchange for money. Initially, the girl said she want to pay for her brother’s treatment.

Read more: MAN SELLS THREE-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER TO BUY SMART PHONE

But after further counselling, the 16-year-old girl disclosed that she wanted the money to pay for a smartphone that she already ordered online from her relative’s phone.

Earlier, a man sold his three-month-old daughter for Rs1 lakh in India in order to buy a new smartphone and a motorcycle.

The local residents said that when the couple had been blessed with the baby girl, they planned to sell her and were negotiating with some people in Bengaluru.

Comments