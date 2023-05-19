16,000 face power outage after snake enters substation

More than 16,000 people in Texas state of the United States faced power outage after a snake entered a substation.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened around 1pm (local time) in the eastern part of Austin city.

“We’re aware of an outage affecting several circuits in the East Austin area and have crews onsite assessing the situation,” Austin Energy’s spokesperson said. “Thank you for patience as we work to restore power as safely and quickly as possibly.”

Electricity was restored to the affected areas within an hour.

Authorities confirmed that the power outage was caused after the reptile made its way into one of their substations.

A spokesperson stated that wildlife can be the reason for power outages in the area. They said the problems are mostly caused by squirrels.

It is pertinent to mention that utility companies face issues in grappling with rodents. The power companies are installing electric fences to keep the reptiles at bay.