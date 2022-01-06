164 Punjab doctors face the axe over absence

LAHORE: Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has sacked as many as 164 doctors over their perpetual absence from duty.

According to a notification issued by the department, disciplinary action was initiated against the absentee medics on the “charge of misconduct under Section 7(b) read with Section 5(1)(a) of the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability Act,2006.”

They neither submitted any reply to a show-cause notice served on them nor appeared in person to explain their position, the notification said.

They were also afforded a last opportunity of personal hearing through publication of their show-cause notices in a Urdu daily but they didn’t turn up.

In Jan 2021, 38 senior doctors and consultants were served show-cause notices for being absent from duty. The Punjab health director general paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura and found all these medics absent.

Health officials said these doctors were absent from their assigned duties while patients were waiting from them in different wards of the hospital.

