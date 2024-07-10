18 killed as bus rams tanker in India: police

LUCKNOW: At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a bus collided with a milk tanker in northern India’s Utter Pradesh state early Wednesday, police said.

“The bus rammed into the tanker from behind killing 18 people and leaving 19 others injured,” Zulfiqaar Ali, from the district police chief’s office, told AFP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the smash “heart-wrenching”.

The bus was on its way to the capital New Delhi from the eastern state of Bihar, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Road accidents are common in India, with government estimates reporting 168,000 fatalities in 2022.

In May, at least 21 people were killed and more than 50 injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge in Kashmir.