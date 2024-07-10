web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

18 killed as bus rams tanker in India: police

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

LUCKNOW: At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a bus collided with a milk tanker in northern India’s Utter Pradesh state early Wednesday, police said.

“The bus rammed into the tanker from behind killing 18 people and leaving 19 others injured,” Zulfiqaar Ali, from the district police chief’s office, told AFP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the smash “heart-wrenching”.

The bus was on its way to the capital New Delhi from the eastern state of Bihar, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Road accidents are common in India, with government estimates reporting 168,000 fatalities in 2022.

In May, at least 21 people were killed and more than 50 injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge in Kashmir.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.