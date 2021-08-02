18 Pakistani prisoners released by Saudi Arabia to reach Lahore

KARACHI: In a bid to foster the diplomatic and bilateral ties between the two countries, jails in Saudi Arabia have released on Monday 18 more prisoners who will fly to Lahore tomorrow, ARY News reported.

These released Pakistanis who will board the Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight tomorrow, mark the series of prisoner release bids, wrought in Pakistani diplomatic policy with the Kingdom.

Just late last month, on July 20, 65 prisoners were released and landed in Islamabad as well, as the efforts bore fruits.

It was reported last month that, attributed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, that 62 Pakistani prisoners were brought back to the country from Saudi Arabia following his instructions before the Eidul Azha festival.

62 Pakistani prisoners brought back from KSA on my instructions: PM

In a Twitter message, the premier said that on his instructions, funds were arranged and a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from Saudi Arabia today so they could be back with their families for Eid.

He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government committed to the Pakistanis to helping the nationals in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to the country.

PM Khan also shared the photos of the Pakistani prisoners on their return to the country from Saudi Arabia.