PTI chief shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister has been shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A caravan of Islamabad police including 15 vans, two bullet-proof vehicles and an ambulance was dispatched to transfer the PTI chief from Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The police caravan reached Islamabad toll plaza after taking the PTI chief from Attock Jail.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan informed the court he did not wish to be moved to Adiala jail as he had “now adjusted to Attock jail”.

The former prime minister told this to special court hearing a cipher case against him in the Attock jail.

Imran Khan further said that he would ask his lawyers to withdraw the plea for the same.

Imran Khan’s remand extended

A special court on Tuesday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s judicial remand in the cipher case until October 10.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who heard the case at the Attock District Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023, extended the judicial remand of Imran Khan in the missing cipher case, a classified state document.

During the hearing, the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a challan in the case soon.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. On August 29, the IHC had suspended his sentence.

Imran still in Attock Jail despite IHC orders

Despite directions from the Islamabad High Court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail until late on Monday, mainly due to security concerns.

However, one of his lawyers claimed that the former prime minister had indeed been transferred to the Adiala Jail, triggering confusion on social media platforms.

However, the Adiala jail administration refuted the claim, saying that Khan has not yet been shifted there.