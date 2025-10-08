19 Indian-backed militants killed, 11 Pakistan soldiers martyred in Orakzai IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nineteen Indian-backed militants were killed and 11 Pakistan soldiers including two officers were martyred during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations Wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai, targeting the Indian-sponsored proxy network “Khawarij.”

During an intense exchange of fire, 19 Indian-backed terrorists were killed, while Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq embraced martyrdom along with Major Tayyab Rahat and nine other brave soldiers, ISPR confirmed.

The nine brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Azam Gul (age: 38 years, resident of District Khyber), Naik Adil Hussain (age: 35 years, resident of District Kurram), Naik Gul Ameer (age: 34 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Sher Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Mardan), Lance Naik Talish Faraz (age: 32 years, resident of District Manshera), Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (age: 32 years, resident of District Kurram), Sepoy Tufail Khan (age: 28 years, resident of District Malakand), Sepoy Aqib Ali (age: 23 years, resident of District Swabi), Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (age: 24 years, resident of District Tank).

ISPR said that a clearance operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

It added that the security forces remain resolute in eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism, and the sacrifices of the soldiers further strengthen the nation’s resolve against all forms of militancy.