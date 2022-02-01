19-year-old Jodhpur model attempts suicide, jumps off sixth floor

19-year-old Gungun Upadhyay, a model from Jodhpur attempted suicide by jumping off the hotel terrace on Saturday.

As per the reports from an Indian news portal, a rising model from Jodhpur, Rajasthan region of India tried to end her life on Saturday, by jumping off from the sixth floor of the hotel she was staying in.

Reportedly, Gungun who hailed from Jodhpur, returned to the city from Udaipur the same day and was staying at Hotel Lord’s Inn in the district. The young model dialed her father before taking the extreme step on Saturday night and told him to look at her face when he sees her.

Following the conversation, her father immediately contacted the police to track her down at the said hotel, however, the girl had already jumped off the terrace on the sixth floor of the hotel, before their arrival.

As per the sources, Upadhyay suffered critical injuries in the unfortunate accident and was rushed to the hospital. Her leg and chest were fractured, while, she had also lost a lot of blood due to the fall.

The reason behind her extreme measure is yet to be known, as per the doctors, the patient is currently not in the position to share any details.

