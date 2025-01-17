Ata Tarar says £190 million case is biggest corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar Friday labeled the £190 million case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history”, asserting that justice has finally prevailed.

Reacting to the £190 million case verdict, Ata Tarar exclusively talking to ARY News, remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.”

Criticizing the PTI leadership, the minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi handed over all the recovered money to the person from whom it was seized.

He questioned, “If there was nothing to hide, why was the issue presented to the federal cabinet in a sealed envelope?”

Ata Tarar also accused PTI of corruption, stating, “Their hands are stained with corruption; today justice has prevailed.”

While supporting the continuation of political negotiations, Tarar said, “Negotiations should continue regardless of this decision’s impact.”

Regarding the demand for a judicial commission, he stated, the judicial commissions are formed for ambiguous matters. PTI’s demand for one is unwarranted.

Tarar emphasized that the talks aim solely at ensuring national stability, urging both sides to proceed constructively.

Verdict

An Accountability Court awarded a 14-year jail term to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a £190 million case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present Bushra Bibi was awarded seven years imprisonment.

The court also imposed fines of Rs1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines in £190 million case.