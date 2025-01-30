£190 million case: Shehzad Akbar, Farah Khan’s passports ‘blocked’

The Interior Ministry has ‘blocked’ the passports of absconders in the £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to reports, the ministry has blocked the passports of former SAPM on accountability, Shehzad Akbar and close friend of former first lady, Farah Khan as part of the ongoing investigation. The move comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) formally requested the ministry to block the passports of the accused through an official letter sent on January 28.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

Al-Qadir University case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.