£190 million reference: Verdict reserved on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, seeking acquittal in a £190 million settlement reference, ARY News reported.

The accountability court judge conducted the hearing inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both.

The court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.