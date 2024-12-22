£190m case: Court to ‘not announce’ verdict against PTI founder tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be held tomorrow in the Accountability Court Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the court will not announce its verdict tomorrow and the court staff has informed the PTI lawyers about the development.

The Accountability Court will announce a new date for the verdict in the 190 million pound reference tomorrow.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The court reserved the verdict of the case after the prosecution team and defence lawyers completed their arguments.

The verdict of the case will be announced on December 23, Monday. The accountability court took almost one year to complete the hearing of the case.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.