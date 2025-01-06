£190mn case: Accountability court to announce verdict on Jan 13

RAWALPINDI: The accountability court will announce its verdict of £190 million reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on January 13, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court again deferred its verdict in £190 million reference as Judge Nasir Javed Rana was on leave today.

The court staff informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, about the deferment of the verdict. Then the court fixed the date for next Monday, January 13, for the announcement of the verdict.

Earlier, the verdict of the case was scheduled to be announced on December 23 but the court deferred it for January 6.

The accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The court reserved the verdict of the case after the prosecution team and defence lawyers completed their arguments.

The accountability court took almost one year to complete the hearing of the case.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.