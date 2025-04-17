‘1923’ finale draws whopping number of viewers

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ finale has attracted a whopping 14 million viewers since its debut on April 6 on Paramount.

According to the streaming platform, the final episode of season two delivered 14 million viewers globally in its first seven days of availability.

According to Paramount, the number is up 41 percent as compared with the season 1 finale.

‘1923’ season 2 has joined ‘Landman’ and ‘Tulsa King’ as Paramount’s top three original series to date after its viewers grew by about 46 percent from season one.

It is worth noting here that Taylor Sheridan is the creator or co-creator of each series.

Following the ‘1923’ finale, the story will be picked up in ‘1944’ after ‘1883’ and ‘1923.’

While the makers of the upcoming series have kept details under wraps, reports said that the series will revolve around World War II’s impact on the Yellowstone Ranch and the Duttons.

The record-breaking ‘1923’ finale reveals that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) loses his wife Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but lives 45 years as he raises their son.

Apart from Brandon Sklenar and Schlaepfer, season 2 of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel features veteran Hollywood actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren alongside Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

As per the logline for the second season of ‘1923’: “A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”