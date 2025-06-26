Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Muharram moon sighting

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been summoned in Quetta today (Thursday) for the sighting of Muharramul Haram moon, ARY News reported.

An official notification said that the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately on Thursday (tomorrow) at their respective headquarters for the moon sighting.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had predicted likely sighting of Muharramul Haram 1447 moon on June 26 evening and the first day of the month and the new Hijri year on June 27.

The Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram) is likely to fall on July 06 in the country.

In a statement the Suparco said that the crescent of Muharramul Haram 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on June 25 at 3:32 PM, its age will be around 28:15 hours at the sunset on June 26.

“An expected duration between the sunset and the moonset at coastal areas will be 75 minutes,” a spokesman of the Suparco said.

“This duration will provide sufficient window for sighting of the Muharramul Haram moon,” according to the statement.