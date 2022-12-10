2.1 mln houses for flood victims in Sindh, says Murad Ali Shah

THATTA: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here claimed that 2.1 million housing units will be constructed for flood in province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media here, CM Shah said that the government has held talks with the World Bank and other monetary institutions for construction of houses for the flood victims.

Replying a question he said that the general elction will be held in time adding, “It is foolish to talk on elections before time”.

“We don’t want dissolution of assemblies, people being made fool with talk over the issue,” he said.

He said the country is facing devastation wreaked by floods, while Imran repeatedly demanding election.

“No one shall think over more provinces or administrative units. Anyone talks on a new province will face consequences.

