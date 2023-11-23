2.668 more illegal Afghans left Pakistan in last 24 hours

The repatriation of illegal Afghans continues as 245,833 people have returned to their country during the operation, so far, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

Pakistan has established transit camps in various parts of the country for safe and easy return of Afghan nationals to Kabul via the Torkham and Chaman borders.

According to official data, 560 families have returned to Afghanistan in 297 vehicles during the last 24 hours.

So far, 245,833 illegal Afghan nationals have returned to their country after the deadline for voluntarily returning expired on October 31.

Following the end of set deadline, Afghanistan’s Taliban government urged Pakistan to give undocumented Afghans in the country more time to leave as pressure mounts at border posts swarmed by thousands of returnees fleeing the threat of deportation.

But, Islamabad is sticking to its plan to repatriate the undocumented Afghans to their home while the nationals registered in Pakistan are allowed to stay according to law.