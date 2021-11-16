2 children dead, 10 injured as train rams into school van

SHEIKHUPURA: At least two schoolchildren were killed while ten others got wounded when a train rammed into a van at an unmanned railway crossing near Sheikhupura, reported ARY News.

Rescue 1122 officials relayed that the school van was travelling from Char Chak Rasala to Sehikhupura when the train crashed into it near Sarianwala.

Also Read: Father killed, 2 sons injured as train rams into motorcycle

The dead and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the crash and issued directives for provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

He sought a report on the accident from the district administration.

Also Read: Seven children injured as train rams into school van in Narowal

Last month, at least three children were killed while 15 others got injured when a school van plunged into a gorge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot. The accident took place near Khai Gala area.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!