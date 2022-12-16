2 Crore robbery: Karachi police arrest ‘gang member’ behind crime

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have arrested member of gang from Karachi who was allegedly involved in the robbery of at least Rs 2 crore in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested in raid conducted on a tip off from a place in Boat Basin area of the metropolis.

The police official says the suspect is involved in the robbery of 1 crore, 82 lakh at the petrol pump in Swabi district. The police recover his share of robbed money and weapon from his possession. The case is registered at Jackson police station for further proceedings.

Earlier this month, Sindh Police arrested a gang of bike lifter who allegedly stole bikes from different parking lots in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi (AVLC) the four-member gang is accused of stealing more than 100 motorcycles from hospitals, Sunday markets, wedding halls, and other parking areas in Karachi.

The suspects rented two warehouses in Orangi Town, from where they detached the spare parts of stolen motorcycles and scrapped them in Karachi and Balochistan.

The police recovered 5 motorbikes and spear parts from 10 different motorcycles from warehouses in the direction of the alleged gang.

Comments