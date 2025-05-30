2 lac water meters for Lahore included in budget, LHC told

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday that the installation of 200,000 water meters has been proposed in the upcoming annual budget.

The development came during a hearing on a case related to the prevention of smog and environmental pollution. WASA’s lawyer submitted a detailed report regarding the water meter initiative.

According to the report, a summary has been sent for the inclusion of the water meters in the next year budget. Additionally, WASA will procure 1,000 meters using its own resources, which will be installed in the first phase, beginning with posh areas of the city.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that installing water meters would raise public awareness about water usage and help prevent wastage.

The court was also informed that WASA plans to construct rainwater storage tanks with a capacity of 24 million gallons. These tanks will help replenishing the groundwater table.

During the hearing, the LHC ordered authorities to disconnect electricity connections of farmers who continue to burn crop residues, emphasizing the need to make them understand the seriousness of the issue.

