2 minor brothers dead as Karachi tanker driver rashly speeds giant vehicle

KARACHI: In a horrific incident Thursday morning leaving a family scarred for life, two minor brothers were killed in the North Karachi area of central district where an alleged 20-year-old tanker driver ran over their bike while recklessly reversing his vehicle, ARY News reported.

Police said the 16-year-old deceased boy was driving the bike to drop off his 5-year-old, also deceased, brother to a local seminary.

According to the police, the alleged driver has been detained by the bystanders who thrashed him before turning him to the police. He was extremely reckless in his driving, the police said of the suspect.

The people of the area have staged protests on the death of the minor duo, however the police say the detainee, young drive, is in their custody and has been booked on charges.

Rs1.5m withdrawn from woman’s account with fake signature

Separately from Karachi’s law and order situation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two men on charges of withdrawing cash from a woman’s bank account by faking her signature.

The commercial banking circle of the agency made the arrests on the complaint of a bank.

The arrested accused, identified as Aamir Ahmed and Zamin Ali Khan, encashed a cheque with a fake signature of a female account holder and withdrew around Rs1.5 million from her account.