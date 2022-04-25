2-year-old son helps father win lottery worth Rs62 Lac

Abu Dhabi: A Qatar-based Indian man won a lottery worth Rs 62L with the help of his 2-year-old son. The lottery number was reportedly picked by the toddler.

According to local Arab media, an Indian man hit a bumper lottery of Rs 62L in the weekly lottery draw of Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The lottery number was reportedly picked by his 2-year-old son.

The man named Tariq Shaiq was ecstatic over winning the lottery, he told that he had been participating in the draw for many years but never won.

Tariq was the third winner of the weekly lottery draw, he said that he bought the fairly early this time.

Tariq told that he asked his son to choose the lottery number this time and his choice proved to be lucky for him.

The Indian citizen told that the same ticket would also be in the dram for the 12 million rupees draw scheduled on May 3. He is hopeful that he would win the bumper prize too.

