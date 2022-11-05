20-foot-long python squeezes handler, video goes viral

A video of a snake wrangler getting squeezed by a 20-foot-long python is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video, shared by the Instagram account ‘snakebytestv’, showed the 20-foot-long female python Lucy wrapping herself around the body of the male snake wrangler Brian Barczyk while being taken to her cage.

The caption read, “Handling a 20-foot snake isn’t exactly a piece of cake! Lucy here is giving me a run for my money!”

“It’s hard to even explain. The force that a snake like this has,” he said while being squeezed by the python. “We gotta get her back in her cage. Yeah, just another day’s work here at the reptile army.”

Brian Barczyk, 50, is a YouTuber who resides in Michigan with his patients. He uploads videos of his interaction with reptiles daily.

It is pertinent to mention that playing or interacting with snakes without expertise or guidelines from an expert can be fatal or life-threatening.

Moreover, people have been arrested while trafficking them.

Earlier, a man was caught smuggling 52 reptiles including horned lizards and snakes into the United States (US) from Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers nabbed the man at the San Ysidro border. 43 lizards and nine snakes were found tied up in small bags and concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets and groin area.

The reptiles were spotted during the inspection of the vehicle. The man was arrested and brought to Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

