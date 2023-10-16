20 tribal criminals of Katcha area surrendered: Rangers

KARACHI: Twenty criminals of Bijarani and Teghani clans in northern Sindh have surrendered to law enforcement agencies, citing Rangers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Caretaker Sindh government last month decided to launch a law enforcement operation in the province’s katcha after rampant abductions and other criminal activities of bandit gangs.

“Bijarani and Teghani clans’ 20 criminals have surrendered to law enforcement agencies,” a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers said.

“These hardened criminals have surrendered before the police and rangers’ officials.”

“Bijarani and Teghani clans were involved in old enmity between them, and they were reconciled by the Sindh Rangers two weeks ago,” spokesman said.

“These tribes have vowed to respect the law of the land,” Rangers official said.

“All criminals surrendered voluntarily have been handed over to police for legal action”.

Rangers’ officials asked people to point out the influential people harbouring and providing shelter to criminals thus helping the law enforcers to clean Sindh from criminals.

Sindh Cabinet last month decided to launch operation in katcha area with the police, rangers and assistance from the army troops.