200 candidates pass teachers’ test in Sindh on fake domiciles

KARACHI: Around 200 candidates from other provinces have passed the test for teaching vacancies in Sindh on fake domiciles, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Over 122 candidates have passed teaching tests on fake domiciles in Karachi’s East, Malir, Korangi and Central districts,” sources said.

Moreover, 50 candidates in Jamshed Town and 11 from Karachi Central district have bogus domicile certificates, according to sources.

Sources disclosed that 14 candidates in Malir district, 22 in Korangi and 14 teaching candidates in Badin district holding fake domicile certificates.

Apart of it, 12 candidates for teaching posts have fake domicile certificates of Ghotki district, while two candidates have Kashmore, six Hyderabad, five have Larkana and a PST female candidate have fake domicile of Matiari district, sources said.

According to sources, these PST and JST candidates have national identity cards from other provinces with fake ‘D’ forms.

The teaching candidates recruited on fake domicile certificates are residents of Sibi, Malakand, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Chitral districts, sources disclosed.

It is to be mentioned here that a petition being heard by the Sindh High Court (SHC) against issuance of fake domiciles for securing Sindh government’s jobs.

The high court bench hearing a petition of MQM regarding issuance of fake domicile and permanent resident certificates (PRCs) for securing Sindh government jobs.

