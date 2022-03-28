200 MPAs to back no-trust motion against Buzdar, claims PML-N leader

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Khan on Monday claimed that as many as 200 members of the Punjab Assembly will support a no-trust motion filed by the opposition against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking to the media after the submission of the no-confidence motion against Chie Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat, he said more than 126 MPAs signed the motion.

The speaker of the legislature is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days, he added.

The PML-N leader said the opposition would bring a no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as well.

“Decisions have been made with consultations among political parties within and outside the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” he revealed, adding, “Some decisions will be made public when the time comes.”

Hitting out at the chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said a decision to send this “corrupt” government packing has been made. The incumbent government has carried out no development work in the province other than telling lies, he maintained.

