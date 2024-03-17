24.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 17, 2024
200 Prize Bond – Check winners’ details here

The citizens of Pakistan used to buy Prize Bonds for decades, hoping to win big cash prizes, despite very low chances of winning the mega cash prize. Some of them try their luck for a mega cash prize, while others see it as a safe way to save or invest money as a government-regulated scheme.

The Prize Bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

In Pakistan, Prize Bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

In Draw No. 97 on March 15, 2024, the winners of the Rs200 Prize Bond were unveiled, along with different prizes.

Here are the details of prize bond winners.

200 Prize Bond Winners 2024

Prizes Winners
First Prize Winner 612132
Second 637049,272618,312188, 007796,018511

Rs 200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize
01 Rs750,000 1st Prize
03 Rs250,000 2nd Prize
1696 Rs1,250 3rd Prize

 

The results can be checked on the National Saving’s website after entering your bond number.

