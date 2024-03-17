200 Prize Bond – Check winners’ details here

The citizens of Pakistan used to buy Prize Bonds for decades, hoping to win big cash prizes, despite very low chances of winning the mega cash prize. Some of them try their luck for a mega cash prize, while others see it as a safe way to save or invest money as a government-regulated scheme.
The Prize Bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.
In Pakistan, Prize Bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.
In Draw No. 97 on March 15, 2024, the winners of the Rs200 Prize Bond were unveiled, along with different prizes.
Here are the details of prize bond winners.
200 Prize Bond Winners 2024
|Prizes
|Winners
|First Prize Winner
|612132
|Second
|637049,272618,312188, 007796,018511
Rs 200 Prize Bond Winning Amount
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount
|Prize
|01
|Rs750,000
|1st Prize
|03
|Rs250,000
|2nd Prize
|1696
|Rs1,250
|3rd Prize
The results can be checked on the National Saving’s website after entering your bond number.