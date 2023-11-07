200 undocumented foreign nationals detained, says minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 200 undocumented foreign nationals have been detained, ARY News reported.

A crackdown has been launched against illegal immigrants in the country after the deadline earlier announced by the government, expired on Oct 31.

Talking to media Achakzai here said that 66,000 foreign nationals have been sent back to their country by Chaman border crossing so far.

Provincial minister said that all foreign nationals being sent back to their countries with due respect.

“Foreign people, who are illegally staying in the country, would have to return to their homes at any cost,” Jan Achakzai stressed. “Those impeding return of illegal immigrants will be tackled sternly,” he warned.

He said that the process of foreigners return to their countries will speed up further adding that around One Lac to 1.5 Lac more foreigners will be sent back to home from Balochistan.

Millions of Afghans crossed the border during decades of conflict, making Pakistan the host of one of the world’s largest refugee populations.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans estimated to have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban government took control in August 2021.

Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect the “welfare and security” of the country.