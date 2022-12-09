Friday, December 9, 2022
2022’s notable deaths from around the world

From Queen Elizabeth II to the Soviet Union’s last leader Mikhail Gorbachev, here are some of 2022’s most notable deaths month-wise.

– January 2022-

6: SIDNEY POITIER, 94, American movie star, the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964

13: JEAN-JACQUES BEINEIX, 75, French director of iconic 1980s film “Betty Blue”

15: NINO CERRUTI, 91, Italian fashion designer

20: MARVIN LEE ADAY aka MEAT LOAF, 74, US rocker of “Bat out of Hell” fame

 22: THICH NHAT HANH, 95, Vietnamese Buddhist monk who introduced the West to mindfulness

23: THIERRY MUGLER, 73, French fashion designer

 

– February 2022-

2: MONICA VITTI, 90, Italian leading lady and muse of director Michelangelo Antonioni

6: LATA MANGESHKAR, 92: legendary Bollywood singer

10: LUC MONTAGNIER, 89, French scientist who won Nobel medicine prize winner for his co-discovery of the HIV virus

17: IVAN REITMAN, 75, director of “Ghostbusters”

 

-March 2022-

4: SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer who was one of the game’s best-ever players

 13: WILLIAM HURT, 71, American actor who won an Oscar for “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

23: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, 84, first female US secretary of state (1997-2001)

25: TAYLOR HAWKINS, 50, drummer of the alternative US rock group Foo Fighters

 

-April 2022-

 6: VLADIMIR ZHIRINOVSKY, 75, Russian ultra-nationalist politician who predicted Ukraine war

 13: MICHEL BOUQUET, 96, Celebrated French stage and screen actor

-May 2022-

11: SHIREEN ABU AKLEH, 51, American-Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank

 19: VANGELIS (Evangelos Papathanassiou), 79, Greek composer of award-winning scores for “Chariots of Fire” and “Blade Runner”

26: RAY LIOTTA, 67, star of Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic “Goodfellas”

26: ANDY FLETCHER, 60, founding member of British electronic band Depeche Mode

30: BORIS PAHOR, 108, Slovenian author who chronicled the horrors of Nazi concentration camps and Italian fascism

-June 2022-

 14: AVRAHAM YEHOSHUA, 85, revered Israeli novelist who championed Palestinian rights

17: JEAN-LOUIS TRINTIGNANT, 91, French star of New Wave films including “A Man and a Woman”

 22: YVES COPPENS, 87, French palaeontologist who co-discovered the famous fossil “Lucy” in Ethiopia

 27: LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO, 87, Italy’s second-richest man and eyewear magnate

-July 2022-

 3: PETER BROOK, 97, influential British theatre director famed for his radical stagings of Shakespeare

6: JAMES CAAN, 82, Hollywood star of “The Godfather” and “Misery”

8: SHINZO ABE, 67, Japan former premier, shot dead by a gunman at a campaign rally.

8: JOSE EDUARDO DOS SANTOS, 79, Angola’s long-time ruler

25: DAVID TRIMBLE, 77, politician, Nobel laureate, for helping to broker 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland

 27: JAMES LOVELOCK, 103, famed UK scientist behind Gaia theory, who predicted climate change

30: NICHELLE NICHOLS, 89, groundbreaking black actress who starred in cult sci-fi series “Star Trek”

31: BILL RUSSELL, 88, American NBA basketball player and civil rights activist

-August 2022-

– 5: ISSEY MIYAKE, 84, Japanese fashion designer who pioneered high-tech, comfortable fashion

 

8: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, 73, star of hit musical “Grease” alongside John Travolta

12: JEAN-JACQUES SEMPE, 89, French cartoonist, illustrator of “Le petit Nicolas”

12: ANNE HECHE, 53, US actress of “Donnie Brasco”

30: MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, 91, last Soviet leader, whose reforms and outreach to the West set in motion the collapse of the USSR

 

– September 2022-

8: QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 96, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years

 

10: WILLIAM KLEIN, 96, American fashion and street life photographer

13: JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, by assisted suicide. Director who pioneered the French New Wave.

14: IRENE PAPAS, 93, Greek star of “Zorba the Greek”

22: HILARY MANTEL, 70, British novelist, twice winner of the Booker Prize for her historical fiction best-sellers

23: FARREL “PHAROAH” SANDERS: 81, US jazz saxophonist

26: YUSUF AL-QARADAWI, 96, prominent Sunni scholar and spiritual leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement

28: COOLIO (Artis Leon Ivey Jr.), 59, US “Gangsta Paradise” rapper

– October 2022-

4: LORETTA LYNN: 90, American country music titan

11: ANGELA LANSBURY, 96, cinema and television star

14: ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films

22: DIETRICH MATESCHITZ, 78, Austrian billionaire who founded energy drinks company Red Bull

25: PIERRE SOULAGES, 102, French abstract artist who painted almost exclusively in black

28: JERRY LEE LEWIS, 87, US 1950s rock and roll star

– November 2022-

9: GAL COSTA, 77, Brazilian singer, a key figure in the 1960s Tropicalia scene

20: HEBE DE BONAFINI, 93, one of the founders of Argentina’s Mothers of Plaza de Mayo anti-dictatorship protest group

30: JIANG ZEMIN, 96, Chinese leader who took power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw a decade of breakneck growth

30: CHRISTINE MCVIE, 79, singer-songwriter and keyboard player with 1970s band Fleetwood Mac

