Crunchyroll Awards 2025: Full list of anime winners revealed

The 2025 Anime Awards delivered a spectacular night full of excitement, global stars, and unforgettable moments, as anime fans from around the world tuned in to celebrate the very best in anime.

Streaming live from Japan at 6 PM JST on 25 May, the Crunchyroll Awards 2025 were one of the most dazzling events in anime history.

The ceremony set a new standard for the industry, shining a spotlight on animation, music, direction, and storytelling.

Fans had been eagerly waiting to see if their favourites would take home top honours, and the results did not disappoint. From heartfelt stories to action-packed thrillers, the 2025 Anime Awards winners reflected the rich variety of anime released over the past year.

Read More: Loved Solo Leveling? Check out THESE anime next!

Topping the list, Solo Leveling won Anime of the Year, as well as Best Score and Best Main Character for Sung Jinwoo.

The Film of the Year award went to Look Back, while Demon Slayer continued its winning streak, earning Best Animation and Best Continuing Series for the Hashira Training Arc.

Keiichiro Saito was named Best Director for his work on Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, another fan favourite.

Ninja Kamui was celebrated as Best Original Anime, and Blue Box claimed the award for Best Romance Anime. The catchy theme song Otokone by Creepy Nuts for Dan da Dan took home Best Anime Song, adding to the musical highlights of the night.

The 2025 Anime Awards winners also honoured new voices and genres. Lohit Sharma was awarded Best Voice Actor (Hindi) for voicing Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Other winners included Mashle: Magic and Muscles as Best Comedy, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! as Best Slice of Life Anime, and Request by Krage for Best Ending Sequence.

A special Global Impact Award was presented to Attack on Titan, recognising its wide-reaching influence across the world.

Adding even more glamour to the Crunchyroll Awards 2025, global stars like J Balvin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Kacey Musgraves, and Chloe Kim lit up the stage.

Japanese actor Dean Fujioka, Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar, Italian singer Damiano David, and actress Mayu Matsuoka also joined the show, making the event a truly global celebration.

With incredible performances, star presenters, and a long list of deserving 2025 Anime Awards winners, this year’s Crunchyroll Awards proved why anime continues to grow as a worldwide cultural force.