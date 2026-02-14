2026 Winter Olympics: Simone Biles makes surprise appearance

Simone Biles made surprised appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was pleased to be at the Milano-Cortina Games, with husband Jonathan Owens, to hype up the athletes in the men’s single figure skating event on February 13.

Whilst sporting an ivory jacket, white jeans and matching stiletto boots, Simone and the Chicago Bears safety sat in the crowd to watch US figure skaters Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev perform their programs. In fact, she even snapped a photo with Georgian athlete Nika Egadze.

And even though Simone has 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold for gymnastics under her belt, she admittedly could never step into their skates.

“I can skate,” she told the audience in the arena, “but I cannot do anything that these athletes can do out there tonight.”

She added, “I give them all the props. I’m rooting for them. I’m praying for them. I’m just super excited to watch today”.

In the end, Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov took home the gold medal, while Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato won silver and bronze, respectively.