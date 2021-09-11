Address root causes of terrorism, says FO on 20th anniversary of 9/11

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Saturday said that the people and government of Pakistan remember and pray for those who lost their precious lives that day on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, the foreign office reiterated the strongest condemnation of those horrific events and reaffirmed their support and solidarity for the families and loved ones of the innocent victims.

“While especially honoring the memories of the victims of 11 September 2001, we also pay tribute to all victims of terrorism around the world including men, women, the elderly, and children,” it said.

The statement said that the events of 9/11 remind them of the dangers the world confronts in the form of terrorism and its devastating effects.

“Over the last two decades, the international community has fought together against terrorism. However, the complex challenges posed by terrorism call for further strengthening international resolve and unity and to prevent and counter this menace, in all its forms and manifestations, including state-terrorism against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories.”

The foreign office also stressed the need to comprehensively address the root causes of terrorism.

“Terrorism has no justification. Any attempts to associate terrorism with any particular people, nationality, civilization, religion, race or ethnicity are condemnable,” it said adding that the new and emerging threats in the form of right-wing, Islamophobia, domestic, racially or ethnically motivated and other forms of extremist tendencies leading to terrorism necessitate effective responses around the world.

In order to completely eradicate terrorism, it is vital to eschew double standards, myopic and selective approaches and vested, narrow political agendas, the statement read.

It said that Pakistan has played a leading role in the global fight against terrorism over the last two decades and has demonstrated its earnest commitment through unprecedented sacrifices in the form of over 80,000 casualties and economic losses of over US$150 billion.

“No other country in modern history has played a matching role in combating terrorism.”

We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks that have taken place in Pakistan, especially over the past few months, which were planned and supported from across our borders, it said while sharing how the planners, supporters and financiers of terrorist incidents were exposed.