21 killed, 34 injured as bus bound for Mashhad overturns in Shiraz, Iran

SHIRAZ: At least 21 passengers lost their lives and 34 others were injured on Saturday when a bus – bound for Mashhad – overturned near the city of Shiraz in Iran, according to Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA.

Masoud Abed, Director of the Fars Emergency Department, stated that the tragic accident occurred on the Firuzabad–Kavar road. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately after receiving reports of the incident.

Hossein Darvishi, Managing Director of the provincial Red Crescent Society, said that rescuers recovered passengers trapped inside the bus and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to local law enforcement.

The bus was reportedly en route from Qir and Karzin to the holy city of Mashhad, Iran when the accident occurred.

Read More: Pakistan, Iran, Iraq announce new regulations for pilgrims

Following the incident, the Governor of Fars province ordered an immediate investigation. “The condition of the injured must be thoroughly monitored, and a comprehensive report on the cause of the accident must be submitted,” the governor emphasized.

