21-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE: A 21-member of the Punjab cabinet on Saturday sworn in with Governor Balighur Rehman administering oath to the newly appointed members of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

The cabinet members who took oath included Aslam Iqbal, Ali Abbas Shah, Mohsin Leghari, Taimur Malik, Raja Basharat, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin, Murad Raas, Yasmin Rashid, Khurram Shahzad Warak, Mohammad Hashim Dogar, Asif Nikai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, Hussain Gardezi, Ghazanfar Abbas, Latif Nazar, Hasnain Dareshak, and Mehmood ur Rasheed.

On Friday, a report stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to improve working relationship with provincial governments in Punjab and KP led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to sources privy to the matter, the move to improve working relationship will be implemented from tomorrow when Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman, a PML-N loyalist, will administer oath to the newly elected Punjab cabinet.

“The federal government wants to improve working relationship with Punjab and KP governments,” they said.

