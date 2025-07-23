web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

21 more people die in rain, flashfloods in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said 21 people were killed and six more injured in flooding and rain-related incidents in last 24 hours.

The NDMA in an update shared that total 242 people have died in incidents linked to nearly a month of heavy monsoon rains in country started on June 26.

“Since June 26 up to July 22, 242 people have lost their lives, including children and women,” the national disaster management agency said in its update. Moreover, 598 people were injured in heavy monsoon rains.

The report stated that heavy rains have thoroughly damaged more than 804 houses.

The NDMA in its earlier report said that Punjab is the worst affected province, where 135 people have died and 470 injured, 168 houses were partially damaged and 24 were completely destroyed in rainfall and flashfloods.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 people lost their lives and 69 were injured. Moreover, 142 houses partially damaged and 78 completely collapsed in rain calamity.

In Sindh, 22 people have died and 40 have been injured in rainfall. While at least 54 houses were partially damaged, and 33 were thoroughly destroyed, disaster agency said.

At least 16 persons died in Baluchistan and four people injured in rain-related incidents. The rains completely destroy eight houses while 56 partially damaged, according to the NDMA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.