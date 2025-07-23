21 more people die in rain, flashfloods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said 21 people were killed and six more injured in flooding and rain-related incidents in last 24 hours.

The NDMA in an update shared that total 242 people have died in incidents linked to nearly a month of heavy monsoon rains in country started on June 26.

“Since June 26 up to July 22, 242 people have lost their lives, including children and women,” the national disaster management agency said in its update. Moreover, 598 people were injured in heavy monsoon rains.

The report stated that heavy rains have thoroughly damaged more than 804 houses.

The NDMA in its earlier report said that Punjab is the worst affected province, where 135 people have died and 470 injured, 168 houses were partially damaged and 24 were completely destroyed in rainfall and flashfloods.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 people lost their lives and 69 were injured. Moreover, 142 houses partially damaged and 78 completely collapsed in rain calamity.

In Sindh, 22 people have died and 40 have been injured in rainfall. While at least 54 houses were partially damaged, and 33 were thoroughly destroyed, disaster agency said.

At least 16 persons died in Baluchistan and four people injured in rain-related incidents. The rains completely destroy eight houses while 56 partially damaged, according to the NDMA.