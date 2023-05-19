22 Pakistani prisoners released by India reach home

LAHORE: 22 Pakistanis imprisoned in Indian jails were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border today, ARY News quoted Pakistan High Commission in India on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Pakistan High Commission in India confirmed that 22 Pakistanis imprisoned in India were repatriated today via the Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the cooperation of the Indian side.

It added that efforts will be continued for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails on completion of their sentences.

In February, Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jail had reached home via the Wagah border crossing.

The 12 fishermen had been handed over to Pakistan by Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Lahore. The released fishermen belong to Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

India’s maritime security forces had taken them into custody for allegedly violating their territorial waters.

Pakistan and India swap lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and 1st July.