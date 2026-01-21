2,200 affectees to receive Rs 1.209 billion as NAB resolves 20-Year-Old housing fraud case

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief effort for victims of private housing schemes, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disbursed a whopping Rs 1.2 billion to affectees, a NAB spokesperson reported, according to ARY News.

NAB Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt stated that the victims had been looted through fake documents and bogus allotments.

He noted that a dispute pending since 2006 has finally been resolved through NAB’s dedicated efforts. The Chairman urged the public to invest their hard-earned money only in government-approved housing schemes.

Detailing the distribution of funds, the spokesperson explained that in the first phase, Rs 341 million was transferred to 476 affectees via pay orders and online transactions.

Remarkably, victims received 2.5 times more than their original investment. In total, 2,200 affectees will receive a combined sum of Rs 1.209 billion.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body has commenced the verification process for new claimants.

NAB reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no single affectee is deprived of their rightful dues.

In recognition of this outstanding performance, the Chairman announced appreciation shields and Umrah packages for the relevant NAB officials.

The bureau successfully resolved the case after a 20-year struggle by identifying and recovering the hidden assets of the culprits.